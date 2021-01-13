McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 10,213 SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,109,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after acquiring an additional 880,160 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

