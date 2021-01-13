McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

