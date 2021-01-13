McAdam LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

