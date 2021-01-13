McAdam LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.27 and a 52-week high of $169.35.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

