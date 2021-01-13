McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $236,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,613,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,552,661. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

