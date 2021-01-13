McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.56. 840,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $207.40.

