McGuire Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 840,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,158. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

