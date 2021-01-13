McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 84 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $166.28. 2,007,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

