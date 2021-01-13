McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.45. 5,338,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

