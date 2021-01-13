McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

United Rentals stock traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

