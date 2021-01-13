McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

