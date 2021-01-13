McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

McRae Industries stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -444.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.94 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

