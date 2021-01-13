Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 169,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.00. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

