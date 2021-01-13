Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.