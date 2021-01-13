MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.50. MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,786,009 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Cole sold 450,000 shares of MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

About MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) (LON:MVR)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MelodyVR Group PLC (MVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.