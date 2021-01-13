Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,175,000 after acquiring an additional 717,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,087,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

