MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

