Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRCY opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 247.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

