Metadium (META) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Metadium has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $187.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

