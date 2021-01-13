Metal Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Metal has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00043409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00040931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.86 or 0.04169360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

