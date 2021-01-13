Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

TSE MX opened at C$54.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.55. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

