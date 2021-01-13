Mettalex Price Tops $2.35 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Mettalex has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $81,966.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex token can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00006796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

Mettalex Token Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.

Mettalex Token Trading

Mettalex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.