Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $106,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,220.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,250.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,151.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,016.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

