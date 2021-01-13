MGIC Investment Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.26 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

