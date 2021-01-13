MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,576. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

