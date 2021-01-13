Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,985 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 14,990,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,424,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

