Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 88,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

