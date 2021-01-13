Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

