MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $464.51 and last traded at $495.49. Approximately 1,347,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,585,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.64.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4,266.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

