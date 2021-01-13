MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $631,985.85 and approximately $754.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.82 or 0.03012492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00390256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.14 or 0.01324499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.82 or 0.00554556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00447396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00306390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020029 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

