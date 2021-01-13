Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,716.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $320.36 or 0.00854412 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $1,716.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061782 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239231 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.25 or 0.87892111 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,825 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

