Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Short Interest Up 12,700.0% in December

Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS MNELF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Mission NewEnergy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Mission NewEnergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited does not have significant operations. Previous, the company, through its interest in Felda Green Energy Sdn Bhd, engaged in the biodiesel refinery business in Malaysia. Mission NewEnergy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

