Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $25.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.10 million to $25.23 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $116.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,728. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $730.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

