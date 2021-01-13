Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MITUY traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

