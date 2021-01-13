Mizuho Begins Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of BP opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

