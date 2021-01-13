Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.90

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), with a volume of 1351840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

