Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $55.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

