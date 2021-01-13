Mondi’s (MONDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

