MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $12,110,350.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05.

On Friday, December 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $370.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $222,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

