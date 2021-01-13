MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.83.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,808 shares of company stock valued at $53,219,887. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $370.80 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

