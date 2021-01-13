Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:MNR opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

