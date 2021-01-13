Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

