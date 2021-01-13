Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Tops $2.53 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 88.3% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00389628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,369,329,901 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

