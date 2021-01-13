MoonTools 24 Hour Volume Hits $959.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MoonTools token can now be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00016664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $171,239.84 and $959.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00239738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058221 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,079.13 or 0.85847993 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500 tokens. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io.

MoonTools Token Trading

MoonTools can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

