Morgan Stanley Acquires 639,003 Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOLO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

SOLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

