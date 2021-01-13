Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,593 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

NXQ opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.