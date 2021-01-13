Morgan Stanley Boosts The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $27.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The AES from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

AES stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

