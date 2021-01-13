Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 498.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,600,000 after buying an additional 347,602 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 559,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSE CAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 37,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

