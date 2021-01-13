Morgan Stanley Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE EBF opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

