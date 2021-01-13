Morgan Stanley Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WF. BidaskClub lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woori Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

